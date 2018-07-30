Riga Masters: Neil Robertson beats Jack Lisowski in final
Neil Robertson beat Jack Lisowski 5-2 to win the first tour event of the new snooker season at the Riga Masters.
It was the former world champion's 14th ranking title and his performance in the final included a 117 break.
Robertson is playing with a new cue for the first time in 20 years after complaining about issues during the World Championship in April.
Robertson took a 3-0 lead and although England's Lisowski reduced the deficit, the Australian won comfortably.
