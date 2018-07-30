Riga Masters: Neil Robertson beats Jack Lisowski in final

Robertson, right, was knocked out in the first round of the World Championship in April and blamed cue tip problems

Neil Robertson beat Jack Lisowski 5-2 to win the first tour event of the new snooker season at the Riga Masters.

It was the former world champion's 14th ranking title and his performance in the final included a 117 break.

Robertson is playing with a new cue for the first time in 20 years after complaining about issues during the World Championship in April.

Robertson took a 3-0 lead and although England's Lisowski reduced the deficit, the Australian won comfortably.

