World Open: Mark Williams reaches semi-finals

Mark Williams won his third world title in May, 15 years after his previous triumph

World snooker champion Mark Williams is through to the semi-finals of the World Open in Yushan, China.

The Welshman beat England's Jack Lisowski 5-3 and will face Thailand's Noppon Saengkham in the next round.

Williams will face another England's Barry Hawkins or David Gilbert if he reaches the final.

Hawkins and Gilbert reached their semi-final after they saw off Gary Wilson and Marco Fu respectively in the quarter-finals.