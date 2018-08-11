Barry Hawkins told 'get cancer' by Twitter troll
-
- From the section Snooker
Former World Championship finalist Barry Hawkins has revealed online abuse he suffered after he was beaten by David Gilbert in the semi-finals of the World Open.
Hawkins, 39, posted a screenshot of a Twitter message, which called for him to "get cancer" and "to die".
The world number seven lost 6-4 to Gilbert, who is ranked 22 places below him in 29th.
Former world champion Neil Robertson tweeted his support for Hawkins.
The 36-year-old Australian said: "This is the most pathetic rubbish I had to put up with two years ago with no consequences. It's time these people got punished!"
Meanwhile, Mark Williams, who had been trailing 5-2, came back to beat Noppon Saengkham 6-5 in the other semi-final.