Indian Open: World Snooker Tour event postponed after Kerala floods

The Indian Open in Kerala has been postponed because of floods that have killed more than 350 people since June.

The World Snooker Tour event was due to take place in the southern Indian state from 18-22 September.

Barry Hearn, chairman of governing body the WPBSA, said the Open will return to the region "at a more appropriate time in support of the people of Kerala".

"Everyone at World Snooker and the WPBSA has been devastated to hear about the horrendous flooding," said Hearn.

"The World Snooker Tour is fortunate to be able to visit incredible India each year for this fantastic event."

The floods peaked last week. Monsoon rains have since begun to ease and rescue teams have been deployed, but thousands of people remain marooned.