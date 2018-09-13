Mark Williams enjoying tournament wins despite 'getting away' without practising
World champion Mark Williams says he has been "getting away" without practising, and is just enjoying playing tournament snooker.
The 43-year-old Welshman is enjoying a remarkable renaissance, winning a third world title in May, 15 years after his previous Crucible success.
Williams, ranked second in the world, will face Barry Hawkins in the Shanghai Open quarter-finals.
"I'm enjoying it so much now, not even practising," Williams said.
"It's great. I'm just playing golf every day, a couple of beers with my friends, and really enjoying it.
"After this one [the Shanghai Open] when I go back home I will be back to the drawing board and practise hard. It will be back to normal.
"You could say I'm just getting away with it a little bit I suppose, because my cue hasn't been out of the case.
"It's come out over here probably a day before my match for half an hour here and there.
"So I'm missing shots that I know are down to lack of practice as I'm struggling to see the angles on them, so definitely I'm getting away with it a little bit."
Already the winner of the World Open in China last month, Williams plays Hawkins in the quarter-finals on Thursday.
Fellow Welshman Ryan Day takes on 2015 winner Kyren Wilson, while defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan faces Stuart Bingham and Mark Selby plays Ding Junhui.