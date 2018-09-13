Shanghai Masters: Mark Williams beaten by Barry Hawkins in last eight

From the section

Mark Williams has won three snooker World Championship titles

World champion Mark Williams lost 6-4 to Barry Hawkins in the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters.

Williams could not follow up his China Open success in August.

Another Welshman Ryan Day lost 6-5 Kyren Wilson in his last eight match.

Wilson, Shanghai Masters winner in 2015, secured victory in the final frame with a break of 135.

He will face defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in the semi-finals.