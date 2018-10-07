Jimmy Robertson wins European Masters for first ranking title

Robertson recorded his third win in seven matches against Perry

Englishman Jimmy Robertson sealed his first ranking title with a 9-6 win over Joe Perry at the European Masters.

In his first ranking final, the 32-year-old world number 36 from Bexhill raced 5-0 ahead in Lommel, Belgium.

Perry, 44, won the final three frames of the session but Robertson took the first two of the evening to go 7-3 up.

Perry cut the lead to a single frame but Robertson, who won three matches on the final black en route to the final, clinched the title with a break of 108.

Earlier Perry, whose highest break in the opening five frames had been 28, rolled in a 106 to reduce Robertson's lead to 7-4.

Runs of 59 and 60 in the next frame helped the experienced Cambridgeshire player, seeking only his second ranking title, to reduce the deficit to two.

And the resurgence continued after the mid-session interval with a 110, the third frame in succession in which Robertson failed to pot a ball.

But Robertson, who beat Mark King 6-4 in the semi-finals, potted a superb red to begin his decisive break in the 15th frame and his 108 saw him secure his maiden title in style.