Jamie Jones: Welshman suspended in corruption inquiry

Jamie Jones beat former world champion Shaun Murphy in the first round of the championship in Sheffield in 2018

Snooker player Jamie Jones has been suspended over allegations he was involved in match-fixing.

The 30-year-old is accused of being part of a plan to fix the outcome of a match between fellow Welshman David John and Graeme Dott in 2016.

Former professional John was suspended in May.

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said world number 39 Jones has a case to answer and will now face a formal hearing.

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing against Dott or that matches involving 2012 World Championship quarter-finalist Jones are under suspicion.

Dott beat John, who lost his tour card last season, 6-1 at the 2016 International Championship qualifiers in Preston.

Jones was due to play against China's Zhao Xintong in a qualifying round match for the International Championship in China on Friday.

He reached the last 16 of this year's World Championship, coming back from 8-5 down to beat 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy 10-9 in the first round in Sheffield but lost 13-5 against Kyren Wilson in the last 16.

Jones was a quarter-finalist in the 2012 World Championship and 2016 UK Championship.