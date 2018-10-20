English Open: Stuart Bingham beats Stephen Maguire to reach final

Bingham is seeking his fifth ranking title

Former world champion Stuart Bingham reached the final of the English Open in Crawley with a 6-3 victory against Stephen Maguire.

The 42-year-old world number 15 made a 76 to level at 2-2 at the interval.

Scotsman Maguire, ranked 16, who won the last of his five ranking titles in 2013, edged ahead after the resumption.

But Bingham, who won the world title in 2015, won the next four to reach his first ranking final this year and will face Ronnie O'Sullivan or Mark Davis.

