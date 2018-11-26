UK Championship: Can you name all the winners since it became a ranking event?

Will we see a new name on the famous UK Championship trophy this year?

UK Championship on the BBC Venue: Barbican, York Dates: 27 Nov-9 Dec Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 1 December.

The UK Championship is the second biggest event on the snooker calendar.

Along with the World Championship and Masters, it is one of the BBC's three Triple Crown tournaments and there have been 16 winners since it became a ranking event in 1984.

Can you name them all? You've got four minutes...