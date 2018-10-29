International Championship: Mark Allen snatches dramatic 6-5 win in China

Antrim player Allen is 12th in the latest world rankings

Mark Allen squeezed into the second round at the International Championship in China after snatching a dramatic 6-5 win over England's Liam Highfield.

Allen looked set to exit after Highfield powered into a 5-2 lead in Daqing despite a break of 120 from the Northern Irishman in frame five.

But the Masters champion produced breaks of 127, 125 and a closing 85 to see off the Englishman.

The Masters champion will face Iran's world number 40 Hossein Vataei next.

World number 58 Highfield moved into a 4-0 lead helped by runs of 79, 93 and 63.

Allen's first century of the match reduced the deficit to 4-1 and he then snatched frame six despite Highfield's break of 56.

Stoke native Highfield looked back in firm control as his run 122 increased his lead to 5-2 but then came Allen's closing heroics as he clinched the final four frames.

Frame nine proved crucial with Allen pinching it 74-60 to reduce the Englishman's advantage to 5-4.