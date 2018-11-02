International Championship: Allen fights back to lead Stevens 5-3 in semi-final

Mark Allen has hit nine century breaks during the event in Daqing

Mark Allen won the last four frames of the first session to take a 5-3 semi-final lead over Matthew Stevens at the International Championship in China.

Masters champion Allen hit a break of 75 to win the opening frame but Welshman Stevens won the next three helped by runs of 59, 70 and 86.

But the Northern Ireland man won a scrappy fifth frame before producing breaks of 70 and 120 to move 4-3 up.

Stevens missed a tricky pink in the eighth frame as Allen edged two ahead.

World number 12 Allen's break of 120 was his ninth century of the tournament, which included a 146 and a 142 in his second-round win over Iran's Hossein Vafaei.

The match resumes at 11:30 GMT with the first man reaching nine matches progressing to the decider against either Neil Robertson and Jack Lisowski.

Australian Robertson and England's Lisowski play their semi-final on Saturday with the final taking place on Sunday.