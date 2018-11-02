International Championship: Allen fights back to lead Stevens 5-3 in semi-final

Mark Allen is 12th in the world rankings
Mark Allen has hit nine century breaks during the event in Daqing

Mark Allen won the last four frames of the first session to take a 5-3 semi-final lead over Matthew Stevens at the International Championship in China.

Masters champion Allen hit a break of 75 to win the opening frame but Welshman Stevens won the next three helped by runs of 59, 70 and 86.

But the Northern Ireland man won a scrappy fifth frame before producing breaks of 70 and 120 to move 4-3 up.

Stevens missed a tricky pink in the eighth frame as Allen edged two ahead.

World number 12 Allen's break of 120 was his ninth century of the tournament, which included a 146 and a 142 in his second-round win over Iran's Hossein Vafaei.

The match resumes at 11:30 GMT with the first man reaching nine matches progressing to the decider against either Neil Robertson and Jack Lisowski.

Australian Robertson and England's Lisowski play their semi-final on Saturday with the final taking place on Sunday.

