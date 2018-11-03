International Championship: Neil Robertson beats Jack Lisowski to reach final

Neil Robertson
Neil Robertson had a highest break of 119 in his victory over Jack Lisowski

Neil Robertson beat Jack Lisowski 9-7 to reach the final of the International Championship in China.

Robertson, 36, will face Masters champion Mark Allen after the Northern Irishman defeated Wales' Matthew Stevens 9-6 in the other semi-final.

Australia's Robertson, who is chasing the 15th ranking title of his career, shared the opening 10 frames with his English opponent.

He then won the next three frames, holding off a Lisowski comeback.

Robertson previously beat Lisowski, 27, in the Riga Masters final in July.

"It has been a fantastic start to the season, it's good to follow up the win in Riga with another final," Robertson said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Tournaments