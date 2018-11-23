UK Championship 2018: BBC coverage times

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Magic' O'Sullivan too good for Murphy - five best shots

UK Championship on the BBC Date: 27 Nov-9 Dec Venue: York Barbican

Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan heads to York for the UK Snooker Championship from 27 November, looking to win a record seventh title.

The Englishman beat Shaun Murphy 10-5 to equal Steve Davis' haul of six, set back in 2005 when he defeated China's Ding Junhui.

The world number three will face former world amateur champion Luke Simmonds in round one, while world number one Mark Selby begins his tournament against James Cahill and number two Mark Williams takes on Adam Duffy.

The UK Championship is one of snooker's Triple Crown, and this year has a total prize money of £850,000 with the winner taking £170,000.

BBC Sport has comprehensive live coverage from Saturday, 1 December.

There will also be match highlights available on the BBC Sport website for UK audiences.

