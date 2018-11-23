UK Championship 2018: BBC coverage times
- From the section Snooker
|UK Championship on the BBC
|Date: 27 Nov-9 Dec Venue: York Barbican
|Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 1 December.
Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan heads to York for the UK Snooker Championship from 27 November, looking to win a record seventh title.
The Englishman beat Shaun Murphy 10-5 to equal Steve Davis' haul of six, set back in 2005 when he defeated China's Ding Junhui.
The world number three will face former world amateur champion Luke Simmonds in round one, while world number one Mark Selby begins his tournament against James Cahill and number two Mark Williams takes on Adam Duffy.
The UK Championship is one of snooker's Triple Crown, and this year has a total prize money of £850,000 with the winner taking £170,000.
BBC Sport has comprehensive live coverage on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TV, online and the BBC Sport app from Saturday, 1 December.
There will also be match highlights available on the BBC Sport website for UK audiences.
BBC coverage times
All times are GMT and subject to late changes.
Saturday, 1 December
13:00-14:30, 17:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online
13:15-16:30, BBC One
16:30-17:30, BBC Two
23:15-00:05, Highlights, BBC Two
00:05-02:05, Snooker UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Sunday, 2 December
14:20-18:00 & 19:00-23:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online
13:00-18:00, BBC Two
23:15-00:05, Highlights, BBC Two
00:05-02:05, Snooker UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Monday, 3 December
04:30-07:50 & 12:10-13:00, Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button
13:00-17:15, BBC Two
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online
23:15-00:05, Highlights, BBC Two
00:05-02:05, Snooker UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Tuesday, 4 December
05:40-07:40 & 08:30-10:30, Snooker UK Championship Extra (repeat), BBC Red Button
07:40-08:30 & 10:30-13:00, Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online
13:00-17:15, BBC Two
00:05-00:55, Highlights, BBC Two
00:55-02:55, Snooker UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Wednesday, 5 December
05:40-07:40 & 08:30-10:30, Snooker UK Championship Extra (repeat), BBC Red Button
04:50-05:40, 07:40-08:30 & 10:30-13:00, Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online
13:00-17:15, BBC Two
23:15-00:05, Highlights, BBC Two
00:05-02:05, Snooker UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Thursday, 6 December
04:50-05:40, 07:40-08:30 & 10:30-11:20, Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button
05:40-07:40 & 08:30-10:30, Snooker UK Championship Extra (repeat), BBC Red Button
13:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online
13:00-14:45, 17:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two
23:15-00:05, Highlights, BBC Two
00:05-02:05, Snooker UK Championship Extra, BBC Two
Friday, 7 December
04:50-05:40, 07:40-08:30 & 10:30-13:00, Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button
05:40-07:40 & 08:30-10:30, Snooker UK Championship Extra (repeat), BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV & online
13:00-17:15 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two
23:15-00:05, Highlights, BBC Two
Saturday, 8 December
05:25-12:50 Highlights (repeated on loop), BBC Red Button
13:15-16:30, BBC One
16:30-17:10 & 19:00-22:00, BBC Two
13:00-18:00, Connected TV & online
Sunday, 9 December
13:00-17:15 & 19:00-23:00, Snooker UK Championship, BBC Two
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.