Champion of Champions: Mark Allen hits two tons in 4-2 win over Barry Hawkins
Mark Allen continued his run of impressive form as he hit two centuries in an opening 4-2 first-round win over Barry Hawkins at the Champions of Champions event in Coventry.
Allen, 32, will aim for a semi-finals place later on Thursday when he faces Australian Neil Robertson.
The Antrim player beat Robertson 10-5 on Sunday to clinch the International Championship in China.
Allen hit a break of 140 in his opening frame against Hawkins, 39, on Thursday.
Kent player Hawkins fought back to lead 2-1 but world number seven Allen levelled the match with a run of 102 and breaks of 86 and 76 secured the Northern Ireland man's victory.
Robertson beat Mark Selby 4-3 in his opening match on Thursday despite the Leicester player's maximum 147 break in the second frame.
Further breaks of 100 and 61 saw the Englishman move 3-2 ahead but Robertson comfortably won the final two frames.
The winner of Allen's game against Robertson will face England's Kyren Wilson in the second semi-final on Saturday.
Shaun Murphy and Ronnie O'Sullivan have already progressed to Friday's first semi-final.