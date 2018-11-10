Champion of Champions: Mark Allen edged out by Kyren Wilson in semi-final

Mark Allen will be competing at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast next week

Mark Allen lost out in a final-frame decider as Kyren Wilson won their Champion of Champions semi-final clash 6-5 in Coventry on Saturday night.

Antrim player Allen beat Wilson in the Masters final in January but this time the Englishman prevailed to set up a decider against Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Allen, who won the International Open last weekend, fought back from 5-3 down to level.

However, Wilson held his nerve in the decider to clinch victory.

World number seven Allen, 32, took the opening frame at the Ricoh Arena but 26-year-old Wilson hit back by winning the next two.

Allen's 99 break left it all-square and Wilson hit a 98 to move back in front before a 109 from the Northern Irishman made it 3-3.

Wilson provided the game's top break - a 125 - on his way to opening up a two-frame gap but he was reeled in by Allen before an 89 took him over the line.