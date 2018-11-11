Ronnie O'Sullivan wins Champion of Champions final 10-9 against Kyren Wilson

O'Sullivan is a five-time world champion

Ronnie O'Sullivan fended off a Kyren Wilson comeback to win a dramatic Champion of Champions final 10-9.

O'Sullivan lost the first frame before reeling off five in a row on the way to taking a 6-3 lead after the first session, in which he hit two tons.

Wilson reduced the arrears to 6-5 and, after going 8-5 behind, won four frames in a row to go 9-8 up.

O'Sullivan took it to a decider and, after both players had chances, hit a 110 break to win the title.

The victory earned the 42-year-old the £100,000 first prize, with Wilson collecting half that amount as runner-up.

O'Sullivan gets 'lucky' after ambitious double

Wilson, 26, was on the brink of victory on a break of 61 when 9-8 up only to miss a red.

In response, his rival got to 37 before the end of his break when he failed to move a red off the cushion.

In frustration, O'Sullivan went for an ambitious double and, even though he missed, he left Wilson snookered.

Wilson escaped from the snooker but left the red and O'Sullivan went on to clear up and take the frame to send the match into a decider.

The final frame had plenty of drama. Wilson potted a black and red at the same time as well as leaving a red over the pocket.

O'Sullivan, meanwhile, committed a foul when his waistcoat touched a red before knocking in a century to emerge as the winner and claim the title for a third time.

"We didn't play great," said O'Sullivan. "I know he can play better and I know I can play better.

"For me, I am just pleased to be competing. If I win I win and, if I don't, I don't. It's just nice to be playing.

"I was lucky. He should've won it. I got away with that double."

Wilson said: "It's hard. He was my hero growing up. I just wanted to make a bit of a fight of it and it was a bit of sickener to lose like that.

"At the interval, I just thought I want to make a fight of it and have a bit of a close match."

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app.