Toronto Wolfpack appoint Brian McDermott as new coach

McDermott spent eight years in charge of Leeds Rhinos

Toronto Wolfpack have appointed former Leeds Rhinos boss Brian McDermott as their new coach.

He succeeds Paul Rowley in taking charge of the second-tier side from Canada, who missed out on back-to-back promotions to the Super League after a defeat by London Broncos last month.

McDermott, 48, spent eight years at the Rhinos helm before leaving in June.

"Toronto Wolfpack offers a challenge and ambition that not many other clubs have," he said.

"I'm excited on being a part of something that could genuinely be a game changer for rugby league in the UK."

McDermott led the Rhinos to wins in four Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge during his tenure.

However, he left the Headingley outfit on the back of a club-record seven successive Super League losses.

McDermott again links up with Brian Noble, who is Toronto's director of rugby, having played under him at Bradford.

"We are delighted to bring in a head coach of Brian's calibre, who we believe can lead us to the Super League," said Noble.

"His track record in the game speaks for itself and having known Brian for many years, I know he has all the right attributes to take the club forward."