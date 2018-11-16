NI Open: Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Selby advance to semi-final match

Mark Selby recorded six half-century breaks in his quarter-final victory

Ronnie O'Sullivan will face world number one Mark Selby in the semi-finals of the Northern Ireland Open.

O'Sullivan secured his place in the last four with a 5-2 quarter-final victory over David Gilbert at the Waterfront Hall on Friday.

Selby earlier recovered from losing the opening frame of his match against Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh to win 5-3.

Judd Trump will play Eden Sharav in the other semi-final on Saturday.

Trump progressed to the last four with a 5-3 defeat of Ryan Day during the afternoon session in Belfast, before Sharav staged a dramatic late-night comeback from 4-1 down to beat Peter Ebdon 5-4.

World number three O'Sullivan has dropped just four frames in five matches on his route to the semi-finals.

Selby hit six half-century breaks - including two in one frame - in his quarter-final.