UK Championship: Ding Junhui and Neil Robertson ease into round two

Neil Robertson won the UK Championship title in 2013 and 2015

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 27 November-9 December Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 1 December.

Two-time winners Ding Junhui and Neil Robertson moved into round two of the UK Championship with little fuss in the opening session of the 2018 tournament.

China's Ding, the 2005 and 2009 champion, was not at his best early on but made the most of a nervous display by Adam Stefanow, to progress 6-1.

World number 10 Robertson was also a comfortable 6-2 victor against first-year professional Kishan Hirani.

Englishman Jack Lisowski cruised past China's Zhang Jiankang in York, 6-1.

The 27-year-old world number 17, who has reached at least the quarter-finals in five of the eight ranking tournaments so far this season, made breaks of 82, 120, 56, 53, 51 and 115.

Elsewhere, 49-year-old former world champion Ken Doherty won six frames in a row as he came back from 2-0 down to beat China's Yuan Sijun 6-2.

The Irishman could now face six-time UK Championship winner Ronnie O'Sullivan, who plays Luke Simmonds on Thursday.

World number 11 Kyren Wilson and world number five Judd Trump are both in action in Tuesday's evening session which gets under way at 19:30 GMT.

Trump, the 2011 champion, plays fellow Englishman David Lilley, and Kettering's Wilson takes on Hong Kong's Andy Lee.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app.