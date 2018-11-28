UK Championship: Stuart Bingham and Marco Fu reach round two in York

Stuart Bingham won the English Open in October

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 27 November-9 December Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 1 December.

Stuart Bingham brushed aside former world number three James Wattana to reach round two of the UK Championship.

The 2015 world champion, twice a semi-finalist at the York Barbican, scored four half-centuries in the second half of the match.

The 42-year-old said: "It was a bit of a slow start but I got going in the end."

Marco Fu, a runner up in 2008 and a semi-finalist two seasons ago, also progressed into the second round.

Hong Kong's Fu showed signs of a return to form after a tricky season following eye surgery earlier this year, with a break of 101 the highlight of a 6-0 win over Hammad Miah.

Shaun Murphy, the 2008 champion and a two-time runner-up, begins his title quest in Wednesday's afternoon session against China's Chen Feilong.

The evening action sees three-time winner John Higgins take on the unpredictable Thai talent Dechawat Poomjaeng and Northern Ireland's Mark Allen play Egypt's world number 126 Basem Eltahhan.

