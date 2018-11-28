UK Championship: Dominic Dale plans to retire at end of season

Dominic Dale's most recent ranking event win was the 2007 Shanghai Masters

Two-time ranking event winner Dominic Dale expects to retire at the end of the season after 26 years as a professional.

The 46-year-old Welshman beat Gerard Greene 6-4 to progress into round two of the UK Championship on Tuesday.

But Dale told BBC Wales Sport: "I'm getting to the stage where I'm practising because I have to, not because I want to.

"It's not quite there but it's nearly there."

Dale, who reached a highest ranking of 19th in the world in the 1999-2000 season, added: "I've had such a poor season - I've got it in the back of my mind that I'm pretty firm about retiring at the end of the season.

"I used to love building myself up for matches and getting ready. I don't seem to enjoy that aspect of it any more.

"If I drop off the Tour at the end of the season, I'm not the sort of guy who's going to play in Q School, because if I do and I qualify for next season through Q School, I would be playing top-16 guys all the time. So no, I wouldn't do it."

Dale said he would love to stay involved in the sport, maybe playing on the Seniors Tour and taking up commentary on a full-time basis.

"I've already told the TV companies that I want to retire," he said. "Let's put it this way, if a full-time commentator's job came my way, if the money was right, I would retire from snooker.

"I seem to get good reports from the guys on Twitter about my commentary. It's something I want to go into. I probably enjoy it more than playing matches now, which is sad to say really."

