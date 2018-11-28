UK Championship: Jack Lisowski 'riding wave' of good form as he moves into second round

Jack Lisowski turned professional in 2010

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 27 November-9 December Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 1 December.

Jack Lisowski says he is enjoying "riding the wave" of good form after edging closer to a first Masters appearance by moving into the second round of the UK Championship.

The 27-year-old world number 17 secured a stylish 6-1 win over China's Zhang Jiankang in York.

Lisowski, who this season has reached three ranking quarter-finals, a semi-final and was runner-up in the Riga Masters, said it was "a nice start".

"The tables played well, it was quite easy to score and I played well," the Gloucestershire cueman said.

Lisowski made breaks of 82, 120, 56, 53, 51 and 123 to reach round two, where he will play either Fergal O'Brien or Mei Xiwen.

He is set to move ahead of world number 16 Marco Fu in the rankings in the race for the Masters.

They could meet in round three in York and if Lisowski wins he will have a great chance of making the top 16 for the invitational event in January.

"You have to give yourself the best chance," he added.

"The Masters is a massive tournament and if it happens it's a big bonus. I am just riding the wave and seeing how far I can go.

"You can never get too confident. When I have done that in the past I have always lost so I have learned to keep my wits about me."

