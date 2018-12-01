Yu Delu and Cao Yupeng match-fixing: Chinese pair banned in snooker corruption scandal

Yu Delu's highest finish at a ranking event was the semi-finals of the 2016 Scottish Open

China's Yu Delu has been banned from snooker for 10 years and nine months after a major match-fixing inquiry.

His compatriot Cao Yupeng also pleaded guilty to fixing, and was banned for six years although three and a half years of his sentence are suspended.

Suspicious betting patterns in numerous matches were investigated over two years in one of the sport's biggest corruption scandals.

Yu has been described as a "scourge to the game of snooker".

The pair are the first Chinese players to be banned for cheating.

Yu, who manipulated the outcome of five matches over a two-and-a-half-year period, will serve the longest suspension since English player Stephen Lee was given a 12-year ban in 2013.

The 31-year-old reached the semi-finals of the 2016 Scottish Open and was ranked 43 in the world when he was charged.

Twenty-eight-year-old Cao, who fixed three matches, was runner-up in the Scottish event last year and world number 38 when initially suspended in May.

Both players were investigated by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) before an independent tribunal ruled on their cases.

The tribunal, chaired by David Casement QC, found that Yu "engaged in deliberate and premeditated corruption to secure substantial financial gain for his friends/associates and himself."

Yu also admitted lying to the investigator, failing to cooperate with the inquiry and betting on snooker when prohibited from doing so.

"It is very sad when talented players are attracted to the opportunity to make money from fixing matches," said WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson.

Cao Yupeng "expressed his sorrow" over match-fixing and said he had financial difficulties

The fixed matches

Yu Delu admitted fixing in five matches:

Indian Open qualifiers: WON 4-3 v Martin McCrudden - 12 February 2015

Paul Hunter Classic: LOST 4-1 v Dominic Dale in Germany - 29 August 2015

Welsh Open: WON 4-3 v Ian Glover - 15 February 2016

European Masters qualifiers: LOST 4-1 v Michael Georgiou - 4 August 2017

Shanghai Masters: LOST 5-3 v Kurt Maflin - 15 November 2017

He also failed to report approaches to fix matches, did not cooperate with the investigation and breached rules by betting on snooker.

Cao Yupeng admitted fixing in three matches:

Welsh Open: LOST 4-1 v Ali Carter - 15 January 2016

Indian Open qualifiers: LOST 4-0 v Stuart Bingham - 30 June 2016

UK Championship: LOST 6-1 v Stephen Maguire - 24 November 2016

He also failed to provide material that was requested during the investigation.

