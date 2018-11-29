UK Championship: Joe O'Connor celebrates 'best win' over Ryan Day

Joe O'Connor will play Andrew Higginson in the second round in York

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 27 November-9 December

World number 121 Joe O'Connor said his 6-2 victory over world number 12 Ryan Day in the UK Championship first round was undoubtedly the best win of his career.

The 23-year-old Leicester player only turned professional earlier this year and it has coincided with his most successful season to date.

"It's a massive win. It shows I can beat the best players," he said after defeating the Welshman.

"I am overwhelmed and won't be forgetting it anytime soon."

This season, O'Connor qualified for the English Open and Northern Ireland Open, as well as reaching the second round at the Riga Masters and the third round of the Paul Hunter Classic.

His progress into round two at the York Barbican, where he will play Andrew Higginson, was his first time past the first-round stage in three attempts.

"There are a few bits I will be working on it, but on the whole it was a good performance," he said.

"This is definitely my biggest victory. I will always think back to this day for confidence in the future."

The Leicester player first appeared on the Tour in the 2014-2015 season when he was a teenager, in the same season he made his UK Championship debut.

He was comprehensively beaten by defending champion Neil Robertson and the following season he lost to Mark Selby, but O'Connor showed no signs of nerves to close out victory over two-time ranking event winner Day.

"I can play like that and better," he added. "I do it day in and day out but when you come out in the main arena against a tough opponent it doesn't always bring the best out of you."

