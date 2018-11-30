UK Championship: Luke Simmonds says it was 'worth £200 entry fee' to play Ronnie O'Sullivan

Would you pay £200 to face Ronnie O'Sullivan? His UK Championship first-round opponent Luke Simmonds said the experience was worth the entry fee

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 27 November-9 December

Former world amateur champion Luke Simmonds says it was "worth the £200" entry fee to play Ronnie O'Sullivan at the UK Championship in York.

Simmonds, 38, won the first frame against 'The Rocket' but O'Sullivan recovered to ease into round two 6-1.

The game's governing body, World Snooker, last year abolished tournament entry fees for tour professionals but amateurs still have to pay to enter.

"It was good experience and worth the £200," Simmonds told BBC Radio Solent.

"In years gone past, I think it was £600-£700 to enter. I knew when I entered that it wasn't a random draw because it was seeded, so I knew I would be playing one of the top two or three in the world."

Despite feeling he got value for his money, Simmonds - who beat Ryan Day to win the World Amateur title in 1998 - questioned why non-professionals have to pay entry fees to round out the field of 128 players.

He added: "It's a bit strange to me, they abolish the entry fees for the tour players but the top-ups still have to pay to enter."

A break of 56 gave the Isle of Wight factory worker the first frame at the Barbican on Thursday and, after O'Sullivan levelled, 128th seed Simmonds had chances to win the third.

However, six-time UK champion O'Sullivan pinched it before pulling away to win with breaks of 97, 118, 112 and 77 - despite saying he felt unwell during the match.

O'Sullivan has courted controversy with comments about lesser-ranked players in the past but Simmonds said the world number three offered plenty of praise after their first-round encounter.

Simmonds added: "He said I cued really well and he couldn't understand why I'm not on the main tour. He was good, bless him. I was pleased with how it went and I enjoyed it, it's just a shame that I didn't play a little bit better.

"Even though he had three frame-winning breaks, there were some opportunities for me to change the course of the frame. But he just mops them up and you have to take your chances when they come along."

O'Sullivan faces a fellow former world champion, Irishman Ken Doherty, in the second round on Sunday afternoon (13:00 GMT).

