UK Championship: Ken Doherty prepares to face Ronnie O'Sullivan

Ken Doherty has been a professional since 1990

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 27 November-9 December Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 1 December.

Not many can lay claim to regularly thrashing Ronnie O'Sullivan. Ken Doherty can.

The evergreen Irishman does offer a slightly delayed, but significant disclaimer, prior to their second-round meeting at the UK Championship on Sunday afternoon.

"When I first came over to England Ronnie was a practice partner for me so I am not afraid of him because I used to beat him every day, 10-2 or 10-3," Doherty told BBC Sport.

"He was only 12 at the time but it still counts in my book."

Doherty set up a York Barbican date on Sunday with the six-time UK champion by winning six frames in a row from 2-0 down to beat China's Yuan Sijun 6-2 in the first round.

Daunting as it is for most facing the legendary O'Sullivan, it holds no fears for the 49-year-old. But "Crafty Ken" knows only too well it can go horribly wrong.

'He's great to play against'

The former world champion has been a UK Championship runner-up on three occasions, losing to Stephen Hendry in 1994, Mark Williams in 2002 - and O'Sullivan in 2001.

His match-up with "The Rocket" 17 years ago ended badly, O'Sullivan storming to a 10-1 success.

"I have had some good memories and some bad memories at this tournament," said Doherty, who now combines playing with his role as a BBC pundit.

"And that was a really bad memory. I will try not to think about that!

"But these are the type of matches you really want to be playing in; on the TV against the best players.

"I look forward to seeing him. I have known him for around 30 years. He is a fantastic player and great to play against - frightening at times.

"He is the most talented to ever pick up a cue and at this stage of my life I have nothing to lose. He is flying and is at the top of his game."

"If people think he is good now, they want to see what he was playing like in his 20s. Nobody will expect me to win, but I will give it my all and see what happens."

"I will really look forward to it. I love the game and that's why I still play and try to compete."

'I won't roll over'

Doherty, a six-time ranking event winner and finalist on 11 other occasions, played former winner Neil Robertson in the second round last season.

He added: "I would rather being playing on a big occasion against Neil or Ronnie in the front on the TV rather than out of the back where two men and a dog will be watching, and the dog will be falling asleep.

"It doesn't matter of Ronnie beats me 6-0 or 6-1. I won't just roll over, I will compete but at the same time I will enjoy it."

But he will perhaps enjoy the commentary from his BBC colleagues less than usual.

"I will probably be more scared about how much of a boot they will stick in when I am playing," Doherty added.

"I won't have headphones on so won't know what they are saying and I won't watch the re-run so they can say what they like.

"But they will say it to my face too and I have heard it all before anyway."

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app.