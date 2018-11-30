UK Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan to adopt all or nothing approach

Ronnie O'Sullivan won four ranking tournaments last season

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 27 November-9 December

Ronnie O'Sullivan says he has employed an all-or-nothing approach for what remains of his snooker career.

The 42-year-old five-time world champion is chasing a record seventh UK Championship at the York Barbican.

O'Sullivan said it is the thought of adding to his 33 ranking-event wins keeping him motivated after his 6-1 first-round victory over Luke Simmonds.

"One day the best I am is not going to be good enough. Until then I will try to keep winning trophies," he said.

"As long as I get a few Ws [wins] by my name at the end of the season then I will take 10 first-round losses and three trophies.

"I am not a quarter-finals man or a last-16 man."

Two centuries in his routine win over amateur cueman Simmonds on Thursday means O'Sullivan is now just 20 away from 1,000 career centuries - a feat never achieved by any player before.

"The Rocket" is also level with Stephen Hendry on 18 Triple Crown titles - a figure he will surpass if he defends his crown in York.

He added: "I am not one of these guys that wants to go around collecting a few ranking points to stay in the 16.

"For me it is all about wins and there is probably only a handful in the game that have that attitude.

"Once the Ws dry up you won't be seeing me around."

