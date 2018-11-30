Mark Williams: World champion 'could not care less' about number one ranking

Mark Williams won the UK Championships in 2002

Mark Williams says he "could not care less" about the prospect of reclaiming the world number one snooker ranking.

Williams is through to the UK Championship second round and could return to the top spot for the first time since 2011 if he goes on to win the tournament.

"To be honest, I don't even want it," said Williams, after his victory over Adam Duffy.

Williams insists Ronnie O'Sullivan is the best player in the world.

"It's something I'm not interested in whatsoever," said Williams.

"We all know who is the best player in the world and he just doesn't enter as many tournaments."

The 43-year-old has made no excuses for his relaxed attitude since winning his third world title in May.

"I've been practising so little I don't even know if it's still the same carpet in my club," he said.

"If I don't win another tournament I'm happy - it's still going to be a party."

Williams faces fellow Welshman Daniel Wells on Saturday, with current world number one Mark Selby already out having lost to unranked amateur James Cahill in the first round.