UK Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan thrashes Zhou Yuelong to cruise into fourth round

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 27 November-9 December Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 1 December.

Six-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan became the first man to reach round four of the UK Championship with a 6-0 destruction of China's Zhou Yuelong.

O'Sullivan seemed unaffected by the controversy surrounding his threats to form a breakaway Champions League-style series of events, scoring five breaks of more than 60.

The 42-year-old scored 66, 60 and 68 on his way to a 4-0 mid-session lead.

And he rounded off a stylish win with an 89 and a 69.

O'Sullivan will face either Marco Fu or Jack Lisowski in the last 16.

