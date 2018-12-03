UK Championship: Mark Williams through after Noppon Saengkham win

Williams is the current world champion but found Thailand's Saengkham a tough prospect

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 27 November-9 December Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 1 December.

World champion Mark Williams moved into the fourth round of the UK Championship with a 6-3 victory over Noppon Saengkham.

The Welshman looked in good form as he responded to Saengkham's opening break of 119 by rattling off scores of 54, 72 and 112 on his way to a 4-1 lead.

Thailand's world number 34 won scratchy back-to-back frames to make things nervy for the 43-year-old.

But, Williams got over the line in an increasingly scrappy conclusion.

"I played quite well, my form is starting to get better and I started to feel more comfortable," Williams told BBC Sport.

"I am missing some easy balls here and there but apart from that my game is coming along nicely."

His reward for beating Saengkham is a tie with world number 15 Stephen Maguire in the fourth round, the Scot having seen off Ali Carter 6-3.

Two-time UK champion Williams had looked like making light work of Saengkham when a brilliant, swerved long red set him on the way to a fourth consecutive frame and a 4-1 advantage.

The 1999 and 2002 winner started to make some uncharacteristic errors and the Thai took advantage, although he too missed several good chances to get back to 4-4 and Williams saw out the match.

Joe Perry also progressed thanks to a 6-2 win over rookie Joe O'Connor, while in the afternoon session Ronnie O'Sullivan raced to a 6-0 victory over China's Zhou Yuelong and Kyren Wilson beat Yan Bingtao 6-2.

