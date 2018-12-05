UK Championship: Stephen Maguire hopes to play with less pressure v Williams

Media playback is not supported on this device UK Snooker Championship: Stephen Maguire beats Ali Carter to reach fourth round

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 27 November-9 December Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 1 December.

Stephen Maguire hopes he can play with a little less pressure after reaching the last 16 of the UK Championship and edging closer to a Masters place.

Maguire beat Ali Carter 6-3 on Monday and faces Mark Williams in the fourth round in York on Wednesday.

The Scot remains inside the world's top 16, the group that take part in January's Masters at Alexandra Palace.

"I'd like to think I'm in now, which will take the pressure off a little bit," said Maguire, 37.

"Hopefully I can relax and play good in the next match.

"That was at the back of my mind there - if Ali beats me, he's in the running to overtake me. Obviously, there's a couple of other boys there that can overtake me. That's one boy out the way.

"After the New Year, apart from the Worlds, it's the biggest tournament there is so it gives me something to practice for over Christmas."

Two other players who have reached the fourth round in York are just outside the top 16. Jack Lisowski, ranked 17, plays Ronnie O'Sullivan in another last-16 match starting at 13:00 GMT on Wednesday, while Joe Perry, ranked 21, faces Judd Trump on Thursday.

Maguire, ranked 15 coming into the tournament, says heavy scoring will be the key against world champion Williams.

"It's the same old story," he added. "If you're at the table, the other guy can't do nothing. I have to play well. I'm not going to play bad and scrape through against Mark because he's one of the best in the world at that.

"If I play well, it's the only chance that I've got to get through. I need to score and keep him off the table."