UK Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan dispatches Jack Lisowski in York

Media playback is not supported on this device O'Sullivan scores 'emphatic' win to reach last eight

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 27 November-9 December Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 1 December.

Ronnie O'Sullivan remained on course for a record-breaking seventh UK Championship title with a devastating 6-1 win over Jack Lisowski.

In-form world number 17 Lisowski led 1-0 after an encouraging start.

But he missed a number of regulation pots and the five-time world champion capitalised in clinical fashion.

O'Sullivan led 3-1 at the interval and breaks of 118 and 112 helped secure a 17th UK last-eight appearance against either Ding Junhui or Martin O'Donnell.

"I was not on my best, best game but I dug in," O'Sullivan, 43, said.

"It can be difficult to assess a match when you are playing. You need to watch it.

"I haven't been great in the tournament so far. I have played better, but my consistency is better.

"I still get super, super nervous but you have to find a way to manage that. If you have any aspirations to win, you have to perform under pressure.

"He is great player with great talent and all the shots, but he misses a few easy ones. You can't afford to do that and win consistently. It can be a tough game."

Defending champion O'Sullivan was steady before the break but majestic afterwards, with his back-to back tons taking him to a remarkable 982 career centuries.

If he goes all the way at the York Barbican, O'Sullivan would move past six-time UK champion Steve Davis and also surpass Stephen Hendry's total of 18 Triple Crown event wins.

'I got my butt kicked'

Bristolian Lisowski has had his best season to date, reaching three ranking quarter-finals, a semi-final and making the final of the Riga Masters,

But he was blown away by O'Sullivan.

"I lost my way after I lost the third frame," said Lisowski. "He put me under a lot of pressure and I lost my concentration. He's in good nick and I got my butt kicked.

"John Higgins beat me badly at the World Championship and I came back, so hopefully I can come back stronger again.

"I made it quite easy for him and I missed a lot of balls. I don't know why I played so badly."

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry said: "He has just been too strong for Jack Lisowski.

"Jack missed too many balls, which is unforgivable against a player as good as Ronnie. It was a pretty emphatic afternoon."

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC Sport app.