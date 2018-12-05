UK Championship: Mark Allen reaches quarter-finals for first time in five years

Mark Allen scored back-to-back centuries to beat two-time champion Neil Robertson 6-5 and reach the quarter-finals of the UK Championship for the first time in five years.

Breaks of 77 and 62 helped the Northern Irishman seize control at 3-1.

World number 10 Robertson took four of the next five frames for a 5-4 lead, three of them by potting the final black to win by a point.

But scores of 102 and 114 saw Allen over the line in fine style.

More to follow.