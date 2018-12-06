UK Championship: Former champions Ding Junhui and Judd Trump knocked out in last 16

Judd Trump has won nine ranking titles since turning professional in 2005

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 27 November-9 December

Former champions Ding Junhui and Judd Trump were both knocked out in the last 16 of the UK Championship.

Fifth seed Trump was beaten 6-4 by world number 21 Joe Perry, but the bigger shock saw world number 59 Martin O'Donnell overcome two-time winner Ding by the same score.

World number eight Ding became increasingly frustrated by some sloppy positional play and simple misses.

O'Donnell, 32, faces Ronnie O'Sullivan next while Perry plays Tom Ford.

