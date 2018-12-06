UK Championship: Kyren Wilson beats Barry Hawkins to set up Stuart Bingham meeting

Media playback is not supported on this device Kyren Wilson wins in style against Hawkins

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 27 November-9 December Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 1 December.

Kyren Wilson rattled off four successive half-centuries to close out an emphatic 6-2 win over Barry Hawkins in the UK Championship fourth round.

Hawkins led thanks to a slick 87, but Wilson's fearless attacking approach then dominated the world number six.

Breaks of 63 and 49 put the 26-year-old ahead before a Hawkins ton made it 2-2.

Scores of 95, 78 and two 81s saw world number 11 Wilson romp home and set up a quarter-final tie against Stuart Bingham, who beat Sunny Akani 6-2.

Wilson, 26, has already had his best run at the York Barbican, having not been beyond the last 32 in five previous attempts.

He felt his positive play was a big part in his win.

"It was a solid performance," Wilson said. "It was nip and tuck until the interval and I stayed positive after.

"I felt like I had to keep going for my long shots to punish Barry, because he might outplay me on a tactical battle.

"From 3-2 I had the momentum and it all followed from there. I played really strong snooker in all aspects so it is really pleasing."

Hawkins added: "Fair play to him, he played well.

"I thought it was a good game. I missed a couple of balls and he didn't really miss when he got in.

"If he keeps playing like that he has every chance of winning the tournament."

The final last-16 tie to finish saw 2015 world champion Bingham make serene progress against Thaliand's Akani.

Bingham opened with a break of 117 and a fine 81 helped him build a 4-0 lead.

Akani battled back after the mid-session break, but Bingham always remained in control to see out the victory.