UK Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Tom Ford 6-1 to reach final

UK Snooker Championship: O'Sullivan makes short work of Ford to reach final

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 27 November-9 December Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 1 December.

Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is one victory away from a record seventh UK Championship title after powering past Tom Ford 6-1 to reach the final.

The 43-year-old, who missed the 2015 event, has now reached the final in his past four UK Championship appearances.

After falling behind against fellow Englishman Ford, he made breaks of 122 and 71 in winning six frames in a row.

O'Sullivan will face either Masters champion Mark Allen or Stuart Bingham in Sunday's final.

Since the start of the 2014 event, O'Sullivan has won 26 of his 27 matches here, with his defeat in the 2016 final by Mark Selby the only blot on his record.

And victory on Sunday would take 'The Rocket' to a record 19 tournament wins in BBC 'Triple Crown' events - the World and UK Championships, and Masters.

The shock exits of Judd Trump and Ding Junhui opened a more comfortable route to the final, meaning O'Sullivan instead faced outsiders Martin O'Donnell and Ford.

After Ford opened the semi-final with a 68 break, O'Sullivan stamped his authority on the contest, effortlessly closing out the match.

His 122 break in the second frame took him just 15 shy of becoming the first player to make 1,000 professional centuries in the sport.

Ford said: "It is a bit bit frustrating because I felt good out there. I enjoyed playing a match that I lost because of the experience and the crowd. I felt quite relaxed.

"If someone told me I would have been in the UK semis, I would have taken it all day long."

