Masters 2019 draw: Mark Allen v Luca Brecel; Ronnie O'Sullivan v Stuart Bingham

Media playback is not supported on this device Tears and cheers as Allen wins Masters final

2019 Masters Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 13-20 January Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen will begin the defence of his Masters title against Belgium's Luca Brecel.

Allen claimed the title by beating Kyren Wilson, who faces world number five Judd Trump in the pick of the first-round matches.

Seven-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan plays former world champion Stuart Bingham, while China's Ding Junhui faces debutant Jack Lisowski.

The invitational event for the top 16 takes place from 13 to 20 January.

Wilson squeezed 6-5 past Trump to reach the final last January and there is a little edge between the two players following comments made last month.

Englishman Wilson suggested he "wanted it more" than his compatriot when he saw him sitting down in the practice room during a tournament, while Trump responded by saying their personalities "clash a little bit".

Elsewhere, world champion Mark Williams faces Australia's Neil Robertson, world number one Mark Selby is up against Stephen Maguire, while Scotland's John Higgins plays Welshman Ryan Day.

The draw was made during the interval of the UK Championship final between Allen and O'Sullivan.

Masters first-round draw

Mark Williams v Neil Robertson

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Stuart Bingham

Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire

Barry Hawkins v Shaun Murphy

John Higgins v Ryan Day

Ding Junhui v Jack Lisowski

Mark Allen v Luca Brecel

Judd Trump v Kyren Wilson

Best shots of the 2018 Masters

Media playback is not supported on this device Best shots of the 2018 Masters

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.