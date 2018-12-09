Scot Eden Sharav still in awe of snooker 'idols'

Sharav is looking for his best result in the Scottish leg of the Home Nations series, after reaching the last four in Belfast

Scottish Open on the BBC Date: 10-16 Dec Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow Coverage: Updates on the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Eden Sharav "still can't believe" he is playing snooker with his idols as he prepares to compete in this week's Scottish Open.

Sharav, 26, is one of 12 home players competing as the World Tour comes to Glasgow's Emirates Arena.

Alloa native Sharav will start against Hossein Vafaei on Monday.

"Some of the greats have come from here. John Higgins is one of my idols and I still can't believe I'm playing with these guys," he told BBC Scotland.

Sharav was born in his father's homeland of Israel - to a Scottish mother - but the family moved to Scotland aged three.

Now he is producing the best results of his career, having reached the last 32 of events in Belgium and China and played Ronnie O'Sullivan in the last 16 of the English Open.

He followed that up with a semi-final appearance in the Northern Irish Open in Belfast against Judd Trump. All since October.

"I'd love to have a good run at the Scottish Open in front of all my friends, with family coming to watch me," added Sharav, who has recently relocated to Darlington.

"It would mean a lot to have a good run. My mum will be coming to watch, if she can get the time off work."

Scots in first round action

Monday 10 December: Alexander Ursenbacher v ROSS MUIR (1000); Zhang Yong v ANTHONY McGILL (1000), CRAIG MacGILLIVRAY v David Gilbert (1000); Hossein Vafaei v EDEN SHARAV (1400); STEPHEN MAGUIRE v Billy Joe Castle (1630); JOHN HIGGINS v Adam Duffy (1900); GRAEME DOTT v Xu Si (2000).

Tuesday 11 December: Rory McLeod v SCOTT DONALDSON (1300); ALAN McMANUS v John J Astley (1300); Chen Feilong v FRASER PATRICK (1300); Ryan Day v RHYS CLARK (1300).