Scottish Open: Ronnie O'Sullivan withdraws after winning UK Championship title

Ronnie O'Sullivan defeated Mark Allen in Sunday's UK Championship final

Ronnie O'Sullivan has withdrawn from the Scottish Open less than 24 hours after winning the UK Championship.

The Englishman defeated Mark Allen 10-6 in York on Sunday night to move on to 19 World, UK and Masters trophies.

Daniel Wells was due to face the five-time world champion on Tuesday at Glasgow's Emirates Arena, with Wells now going straight into the last 64.

Earlier this month O'Sullivan outlined plans to form a breakaway tour over concerns about the current schedule.

O'Sullivan's new record of 19 'Triple Crown' events was previously held by Scottish snooker great Stephen Hendry.