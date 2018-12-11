Scottish Open: Mark Allen makes winning start against Liang Wenbo

Mark Allen has moved up one place in the world rankings after reaching the UK Championship final

Mark Allen bounced back from his final defeat at the UK Championship with a first round win at the Scottish Open.

Allen, 32, recovered from his loss to Ronnie O'Sullivan on Sunday to beat Liang Wenbo 4-2 in Glasgow.

The world number six won three frames in quick succession to secure a place in the second round where he will face either Chen Feilong of China.

Fellow Northern Irishman Jordan Brown lost his opening round match 4-2 against Lee Walker of Wales.

Masters champion Allen recorded a highest break of 78 on his way to victory against 2016 English Open winner Wenbo, who won the opening frame and also led 2-1 before his opponent took charge of the contest.

Allen's next opponent, Feilong beat Scotland's Fraser Patrick 4-3 in his first-round match.

During the evening session in Glasgow, Belfastman Joe Swail, who made it through to the UK Championship second round, will take on Andrew Higginson of England.

The final of the Scottish Open takes place on Sunday, 16 December.