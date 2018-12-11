Scottish Open Stuart Bingham whitewashed by Tian Pengfei in round one

Mark Allen beat Liang Wenbo in Glasgow to reach round two

Former world champion Stuart Bingham crashed out of the Scottish Open in the first round, losing 4-0 to world number 79 Tian Pengfei.

Bingham reached the semi-final of the UK Championships last week, but was dismantled by the 31-year-old Chinese player.

The runner-up in York, Mark Allen, did progress after beating Liang Wenbo 4-2 at the Emirates in Glasgow.

"It was all about the win," Allen told BBC Sport.

"I knew it wasn't going top be pretty after Sunday night's antics. It was nice to finally get a win over Liang because he's had my number over the years."

Meanwhile Judd Trump cruised past six-time world finalist Jimmy White 4-0.

"I played some good stuff at times," he said afterwards. "Jimmy was always finishing in slightly awkward positions. The table may have been playing a bit differently to what he is used to, as he isn't on TV as much these days."

Scot Alan McManus "struggled" as he was taken to a deciding frame by Englishman John Astley, before triumphing 4-3.

"I got away with it today, by scraping through, I was poor," McManus said.

"I'm just very fortunate to have another chance to play again and maybe play better, because I can't play like that and expect to do anything."

Meanwhile Perth's Scott Donaldson set up a meeting with fellow Scot Graeme Dott after beating Rory McLeod 4-2.

World number 10 Kyren Wilson defeated Oliver Lines, while 2002 world champion Peter Ebdon is out.