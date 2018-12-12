Scottish Open: Mark Allen beats China's Chen Feilong 4-1 to reach third round

From the section

Mark Allen will face another Chinese player Yuan Sijun in the third round on Thursday

Mark Allen progressed to the last 32 at the Scottish Open by defeating China's world number 114 Chen Feilong 4-1.

Sunday's beaten UK Championship finalist Allen opened the match with a break of 126 and managed further runs of 63 and 59 in his win on Wednesday.

Allen will face another Chinese player, world number 68 Yuan Sijun in the third round on Thursday afternoon.

Northern Ireland veteran Joe Swail was beaten 4-2 by England's world number 48 Mark Joyce in their second-round match.

Swail led 2-1 after producing a top break of 55 in frame three but Joyce fought back to take the next three frames to clinch victory.

Joyce's win means he will face Wales' world number 66 Daniel Wells in the last 32.

John Higgins hit a 147 break in his 4-0 win over Kent-born Northern Ireland man Gerard Greene.

World number four Higgins fired his maximum in the third frame of the match.