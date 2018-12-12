Scottish Open: Ross Muir stuns Neil Robertson despite eye migraine condition

Defending champion Neil Robertson was frustrated by the pace of play in his surprise Scottish Open loss

Ross Muir has blamed his slow play on an eye problem after his win over defending Scottish Open champion Neil Robertson was called "a disgrace".

Former world champion Robertson lost 4-2 to the Scot - ranked 94th in the world - in the second round in Glasgow.

In a post-match interview, Robertson described the match as "a bit of a farce", but on learning of Muir's condition, the Australian apologised.

"I was really struggling with my right eye," Muir said.

"I've been to numerous opticians and GPs. I'm prone to eye migraines and they seem to get really bad under pressure and it makes me slow down a lot."

Robertson, the world number nine, argued that the referee should have intervened, saying that "two and a half hours for six frames of snooker is an absolute joke".

But Muir defended his approach, saying: "If I need extra time, I'll take extra time. It's obvious that I have a medical issue. If you know my game then you know that is much slower than my normal pace."

On learning of Muir's condition, Neil Robertson responded via Twitter

Scots John Higgins and Graeme Dott also reached the third round at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.

Higgins, playing with a broken rib, did not drop a frame and made the ninth 147 break of his career against Gerard Greene, while Dott beat compatriot Scott Donaldson 4-1.

However, Luca Brecel knocked out home favourite Alan McManus, the Belgian winning through 4-2.