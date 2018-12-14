Scottish Open: Allen through to semi-finals with whitewash win over Burden

Allen moved up one place in the world rankings after reaching last week's UK Championship final

Mark Allen eased through to the semi-finals of the Scottish Open with a 5-0 win over Alfie Burden in Glasgow.

The Antrim player made made a highest break of 86 in the whitewash win over the Englishman, who has never reached the last four of a ranking tournament.

Burden threatened to take the fifth frame but missed an easy red to the middle pocket after 24, which let Allen in to go clear with a break of 61.

Allen will play either Ryan Day or Daniel Wells in the last four.

The Welsh pair face each other on Friday evening, with English duo Stuart Carrington and Judd Trump competing in Friday evening's other last-eight tie.

The winner of their match will play Shaun Murphy, who reached the semi-finals with a 5-0 win over Sam Baird.

Masters champion Allen's highest break on Friday came in the second frame, which he won 138-1.

The 32-year-old has been in impressive form recently, winning the International Championships in China in November and reaching the final of last week's UK Championship, where he lost to Ronnie O'Sullivan.