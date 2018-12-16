Scottish Open: Mark Allen leads Shaun Murphy 5-3 in Glasgow final

Allen moved up to sixth in the world rankings after reaching last week's UK Championship final

Mark Allen will take a 5-3 lead over Shaun Murphy into the evening session at the Scottish Open Final in Glasgow.

Allen claimed after his semi-final win that he had "disrespected" the event following a week of drinking but showed no ill-effects in the first session.

The Northern Ireland man opened the match with a 110 break and after Murphy levelled, Allen then pinched the third after his opponent missed the last red.

Murphy fought back to lead but breaks of 82, 64 and 70 left Allen two ahead.

The match will resume at 19:00 GMT with the first player reaching nine frames clinching the £70,000 first prize plus the Stephen Hendry Trophy.

Allen is competing in his second ranking final in seven days after losing the UK Championship decider against Ronnie O'Sullivan last weekend.

World number six Allen did clinch the International Championship in China last month which was the fourth ranking tournament success of his career.

Allen fought back from 4-0 and 5-2 down to beat Welshman Daniel Wells 6-5 in Saturday's first semi-final with Englishman Murphy impressively defeating compatriot Judd Trump 6-3 in the second semi-final.