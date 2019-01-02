Masters Snooker 2019: BBC coverage, schedule and results
-
|Masters 2019 on the BBC
|Date: 13-20 January Venue: Alexandra Palace, London
|Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
The world's top 16 players will compete in the 2019 Masters from 13-20 January at Alexandra Palace in London.
There will be comprehensive live coverage on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TV, online and the BBC Sport app, as well as match highlights on the BBC Sport website for UK audiences.
Reigning champion Mark Allen will begin his title defence against Luca Brecel in the opening match of the tournament, seven-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan faces Stuart Bingham and world number one Mark Selby takes on Stephen Maguire.
Last year's beaten finalist Kyren Wilson meets world number five Judd Trump in the pick of the first-round matches.
The winner of the 2019 Masters, which is in its 45th year, will take home £200,000 in prize money - a third of the total prize pot.
Scores, schedule and coverage times
All times are GMT and subject to late changes.
First round
Best of 11 frames
Sunday, 13 January
13:00: Mark Allen v Luca Brecel
19:00: John Higgins v Ryan Day
BBC coverage
13:00-17:15, BBC Two
19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
23:15-00:05, Masters Snooker Highlights, BBC Two
00:05-02:05, Masters Snooker Extra, BBC Two
Monday, 14 January
13:00: Ronnie O'Sullivan v Stuart Bingham
19:00: Ding Junhui v Jack Lisowski
BBC coverage
06:00-08:30 & 10:30-13:00, Masters Snooker Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button
08:30-10:30, Masters Snooker Extra (repeat), BBC Red Button
13:00-17:15, BBC Two
19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
23:15-00:05, Masters Snooker Highlights, BBC Two
00:05-02:05, Masters Snooker Extra, BBC Two
Tuesday, 15 January
13:00: Mark Williams v Neil Robertson
19:00: Barry Hawkins v Shaun Murphy
BBC coverage
06:00-08:30 & 10:30-13:00, Masters Snooker Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button
08:30-10:30, Masters Snooker Extra (repeat), BBC Red Button
13:00-17:00, BBC Two
19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
00:05-00:55, Masters Snooker Highlights, BBC Two
00:55-02:55, Masters Snooker Extra, BBC Two
Wednesday, 16 January
13:00: Judd Trump v Kyren Wilson
19:00: Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire
BBC coverage
05:50-08:20 & 10:20-12:50, Masters Snooker Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button
08:20-10:20, Masters Snooker Extra (repeat), BBC Red Button
13:00-17:00, BBC Two
14:30-15:30 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
23:15-00:05, Masters Snooker Highlights, BBC Two
00:05-02:05, Masters Snooker Extra, BBC Two
Quarter-finals
Best of 11 frames
Thursday, 17 January
06:00-08:30 & 10:30-13:00, Masters Snooker Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button
08:30-10:30, Masters Snooker Extra (repeat), BBC Red Button
13:00-17:00, BBC Two
19:00-23:10, Connected TV and online
19:55-23:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
19:00-20:00, BBC Two
23:15-00:05, Masters Snooker Highlights, BBC Two
00:05-02:05, Masters Snooker Extra, BBC Two
Friday, 18 January
06:00-08:30 & 10:30-13:00, Masters Snooker Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button
08:30-10:30, Masters Snooker Extra (repeat), BBC Red Button
13:00-17:00, BBC Two
19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
19:00-23:10, Connected TV and online
19:00-20:00, BBC Two
23:15-00:05, Masters Snooker Highlights, BBC Two
00:05-02:05, Masters Snooker Extra, BBC Two
Semi-finals
Best of 11 frames
Saturday, 19 January
06:00-08:30 & 10:30-13:00, Masters Snooker Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button
08:30-10:30, Masters Snooker Extra (repeat), BBC Red Button
13:15-16:30, BBC One
13:00-17:30, Connected TV and online
16:30-17:30, BBC Two
19:00-23:00, BBC Two
00:25-02:25, Masters Snooker Extra, BBC Two
Final
Best of 19 frames (eight in first session)
Sunday, 20 January
13:00-17:15, BBC Two
19:00-23:00, BBC Two
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.