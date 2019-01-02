Masters Snooker 2019: BBC coverage, schedule and results

Media playback is not supported on this device Tears and cheers as Allen wins Masters final

Masters 2019 on the BBC Date: 13-20 January Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

The world's top 16 players will compete in the 2019 Masters from 13-20 January at Alexandra Palace in London.

There will be comprehensive live coverage on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TV, online and the BBC Sport app, as well as match highlights on the BBC Sport website for UK audiences.

Reigning champion Mark Allen will begin his title defence against Luca Brecel in the opening match of the tournament, seven-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan faces Stuart Bingham and world number one Mark Selby takes on Stephen Maguire.

Last year's beaten finalist Kyren Wilson meets world number five Judd Trump in the pick of the first-round matches.

The winner of the 2019 Masters, which is in its 45th year, will take home £200,000 in prize money - a third of the total prize pot.

Scores, schedule and coverage times

Last year's champion Mark Allen become the first Northern Irishman to win the Masters since Dennis Taylor in 1987

All times are GMT and subject to late changes.

First round

Best of 11 frames

Sunday, 13 January

13:00: Mark Allen v Luca Brecel

19:00: John Higgins v Ryan Day

BBC coverage

13:00-17:15, BBC Two

19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

23:15-00:05, Masters Snooker Highlights, BBC Two

00:05-02:05, Masters Snooker Extra, BBC Two

Monday, 14 January

13:00: Ronnie O'Sullivan v Stuart Bingham

19:00: Ding Junhui v Jack Lisowski

BBC coverage

06:00-08:30 & 10:30-13:00, Masters Snooker Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button

08:30-10:30, Masters Snooker Extra (repeat), BBC Red Button

13:00-17:15, BBC Two

19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

23:15-00:05, Masters Snooker Highlights, BBC Two

00:05-02:05, Masters Snooker Extra, BBC Two

Tuesday, 15 January

13:00: Mark Williams v Neil Robertson

19:00: Barry Hawkins v Shaun Murphy

BBC coverage

06:00-08:30 & 10:30-13:00, Masters Snooker Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button

08:30-10:30, Masters Snooker Extra (repeat), BBC Red Button

13:00-17:00, BBC Two

19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

00:05-00:55, Masters Snooker Highlights, BBC Two

00:55-02:55, Masters Snooker Extra, BBC Two

Wednesday, 16 January

13:00: Judd Trump v Kyren Wilson

19:00: Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire

BBC coverage

05:50-08:20 & 10:20-12:50, Masters Snooker Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button

08:20-10:20, Masters Snooker Extra (repeat), BBC Red Button

13:00-17:00, BBC Two

14:30-15:30 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

23:15-00:05, Masters Snooker Highlights, BBC Two

00:05-02:05, Masters Snooker Extra, BBC Two

Quarter-finals

Best of 11 frames

Thursday, 17 January

06:00-08:30 & 10:30-13:00, Masters Snooker Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button

08:30-10:30, Masters Snooker Extra (repeat), BBC Red Button

13:00-17:00, BBC Two

19:00-23:10, Connected TV and online

19:55-23:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

19:00-20:00, BBC Two

23:15-00:05, Masters Snooker Highlights, BBC Two

00:05-02:05, Masters Snooker Extra, BBC Two

Friday, 18 January

06:00-08:30 & 10:30-13:00, Masters Snooker Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button

08:30-10:30, Masters Snooker Extra (repeat), BBC Red Button

13:00-17:00, BBC Two

19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

19:00-23:10, Connected TV and online

19:00-20:00, BBC Two

23:15-00:05, Masters Snooker Highlights, BBC Two

00:05-02:05, Masters Snooker Extra, BBC Two

Semi-finals

Best of 11 frames

Saturday, 19 January

06:00-08:30 & 10:30-13:00, Masters Snooker Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button

08:30-10:30, Masters Snooker Extra (repeat), BBC Red Button

13:15-16:30, BBC One

13:00-17:30, Connected TV and online

16:30-17:30, BBC Two

19:00-23:00, BBC Two

00:25-02:25, Masters Snooker Extra, BBC Two

Final

Best of 19 frames (eight in first session)

Sunday, 20 January

13:00-17:15, BBC Two

19:00-23:00, BBC Two

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.