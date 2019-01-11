Jamie Jones: Player cleared of match-fixing but breached snooker's rules

Snooker player Jamie Jones has been cleared of match-fixing but admitted failing to report a corrupt approach.

The Welshman, 30, was suspended in October after being accused of being part of a plan to fix a match between David John and Graeme Dott in 2016.

But an independent panel found that he had not breached the betting rules.

Ex-professional John admitted fixing two matches in which his opponents were unaware of the plots. John and Jones will be sanctioned at a later date.

