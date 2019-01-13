Masters 2019: Mark Allen knocked out by Luca Brecel in round one

Media playback is not supported on this device Defending champion Allen pots cue ball in tense decider

2019 Dafabet Masters Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 13-20 January Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Reigning champion Mark Allen is out of the Masters following a 6-5 defeat by world number 14 Luca Brecel in the tournament's opening match in London.

The Northern Irishman trailed 3-1 at the mid-session interval at Alexandra Palace but levelled with a 136 break.

But Belgian Brecel, 23, hit back with a 140 in a high-quality match that also saw seven half-century breaks.

World number six Allen knocked in a 99 to level at 5-5 but an error in the decider allowed Brecel to advance.

Allen, 32, knocked a red into a middle pocket but the cue ball cannoned off the green into the opposite pocket.

"It was so tough to get over the line in the last frame, but I managed to play a few safeties and [Allen] made a mistake," Brecel, who moves into the quarter-finals, told BBC Sport.

"Last year, I was always doing the right things but maybe not trying hard enough.

"This year, I said to my girlfriend and my parents that 2019 was going to be a new mindset, dedicated, just snooker and nothing else.

"It's working and I've have been playing well the past few months."

Allen, from Antrim, won three titles last year, including his maiden Triple Crown title when he beat Kyren Wilson in last year's Masters final.

He narrowly missed the chance to win a second Triple Crown trophy in December when he was defeated by Ronnie O'Sullivan in the UK Championship final.