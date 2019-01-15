Mark Williams: World champion beaten 6-3 by Neil Robertson at the Masters

Media playback is not supported on this device Masters 2019: Neil Robertson knocks out world champion Mark Williams - best shots

World champion Mark Williams is out of the Masters after Neil Robertson won five straight frames to claim a 6-3 victory in the first round.

The Welshman took a 3-1 lead but his Australian opponent fought back with breaks of 59, 102 and 69.

World number 10 Robertson failed to qualify for the Masters last year but big pots at crucial stages sealed his place in the quarter-finals.

He will face Barry Hawkins or Shaun Murphy, who play on Tuesday evening.